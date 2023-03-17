Kansas vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-11) versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-13) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last time out, the Jayhawks lost 57-52 to TCU on Thursday.
Kansas vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 77, Western Kentucky 61
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks took down the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in a 98-93 win on March 1, which was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.
- Kansas has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1
- 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on January 18
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game (scoring 72.7 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball while allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 164th in college basketball) and have a +269 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Kansas is putting up 71.4 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (72.7 points per game) is 1.3 PPG higher.
- The Jayhawks average 76.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Kansas is ceding 63.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 66.6.
- In their last 10 games, the Jayhawks have been scoring 70.1 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
