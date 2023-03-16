When the Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) and Furman Paladins (27-7) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Thursday at 12:40 PM ET, Reece Beekman and Jalen Slawson will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Virginia vs. Furman

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Virginia lost to Duke 59-49. With 12 points, Beekman was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reece Beekman 12 1 4 4 0 0 Isaac McKneely 10 2 0 0 0 2 Armaan Franklin 7 6 2 1 1 2

Furman's Last Game

Furman won its previous game versus Chattanooga, 88-79, on Monday. Slawson starred with 20 points, plus five boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 20 5 4 1 1 2 JP Pegues 17 6 4 0 0 0 Mike Bothwell 16 4 1 0 0 0

Virginia Players to Watch

Beekman puts up 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kihei Clark is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 10.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jayden Gardner puts up a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 51.5% from the field.

Armaan Franklin is tops on the Cavaliers with 12.5 points per contest and 1.4 assists, while also posting 4.2 rebounds.

Ben Vander Plas is posting 7.4 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 15.7 points and 3.2 assists. He also posts 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Mike Bothwell is putting up team highs in points (18 per game) and assists (3). And he is delivering 3.5 rebounds, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

JP Pegues tops the Paladins in assists (4 per game), and posts 12 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Marcus Foster is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Garrett Hien is averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayden Gardner 13.4 7.2 1 0.8 0.6 0 Reece Beekman 7.5 2.6 5.7 2.7 0.5 0.5 Armaan Franklin 13.2 3.9 1.8 0.9 0.2 1.5 Kihei Clark 9.9 2.3 4.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 Ben Vander Plas 5.7 3.5 0.5 1.2 0.3 0.7

Furman Top Performers (Last 10 Games)