The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:40 PM. Utah State is favored by 1.5 points in the contest, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 7-10 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total in the matchup is set at 155.5.

Missouri vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -1.5 155.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Missouri has combined with its opponent to score more than 155.5 points in 14 of 30 games this season.

Missouri's matchups this season have a 154.1-point average over/under, 1.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Missouri has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread.

Missouri has been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Tigers have entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 6-8 in those contests.

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 9 31% 78.6 158.1 69.7 144.3 144.3 Missouri 14 46.7% 79.5 158.1 74.6 144.3 149.4

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Missouri has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Tigers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

The Tigers' 79.5 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 69.7 the Aggies give up.

Missouri is 13-6 against the spread and 21-0 overall when it scores more than 69.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Utah State vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 20-9-0 20-5 17-12-0 Missouri 15-15-0 5-7 16-14-0

Missouri vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits

Utah State Missouri 14-2 Home Record 16-3 6-4 Away Record 5-5 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.