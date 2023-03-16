The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9) will meet on Thursday at 1:40 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

Missouri vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Missouri is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 13 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.

Utah State has covered 21 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 33 times this season.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Tigers' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the start of the season (+25000).

With odds of +25000, Missouri has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

