An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) play as a 21.5-point favorite against the No. 16 seed Howard Bison (22-12) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM on TBS. Here's a deep dive into this 1-16 matchup before filling out your brackets. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Kansas vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -21.5 145.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points 12 times.

Kansas has an average point total of 142.9 in its contests this year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jayhawks are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has won 20, or 83.3%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Kansas has been at least a -5000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 98% chance of a victory for Kansas.

Kansas vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 12 38.7% 74.9 150.4 67.9 139.8 143.9 Howard 18 64.3% 75.5 150.4 71.9 139.8 146.2

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In the Jayhawks' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

The 74.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are just three more points than the Bison give up (71.9).

Kansas is 10-7 against the spread and 18-1 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Kansas vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 14-17-0 1-3 14-17-0 Howard 16-12-0 0-1 15-13-0

Kansas vs. Howard Home/Away Splits

Kansas Howard 15-1 Home Record 12-2 7-4 Away Record 6-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

