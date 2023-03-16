An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Howard Bison (22-12) play against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 2:00 PM, on TBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Howard matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Howard Betting Trends

Kansas has covered 15 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Howard has put together an 18-13-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of 15 Bison games this season have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Kansas' national championship odds (+1200) place it fifth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.

The Jayhawks' national championship odds are slightly better now (+1200) compared to the start of the season (+1300).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.