The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) will try to beat the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-18.5) 121.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-19) 121.5 -4000 +1500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-19) 122 -5000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Houston is 18-15-1 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 34 games have hit the over.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Norse games have hit the over 12 out of 32 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +450
  • Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).
  • The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +450, which is the 78th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
  • While our computer ranking places Northern Kentucky 196th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 62nd.
  • Northern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

