Blues vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (38-21-8) host the St. Louis Blues (29-32-5) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Wild fell to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Blues vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-140)
|Blues (+120)
|6
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog 42 times, and won 16, or 38.1%, of those games.
- St. Louis has gone 13-20, a 39.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Blues have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has played 47 games this season with over 6 goals.
Blues vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|188 (26th)
|Goals
|202 (21st)
|174 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|241 (27th)
|46 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (21st)
|38 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (10th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Five of St. Louis' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues have the NHL's 21st-ranked scoring offense (202 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Blues have given up 241 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.
- They have a -39 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
