The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Isaiah Joe, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, a 102-90 win over the Spurs, Joe totaled five points.

In this article, we look at Joe's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.0 12.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 12.5 16.9 PR 12.5 11.3 15.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.0



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Joe's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Nets allow 113 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 26th in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.2 assists per game.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 19 9 3 0 3 1 1

