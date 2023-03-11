The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (27-5, 16-2 SEC) will face off against the No. 4 seed Missouri Tigers (24-8, 11-7 SEC) in the SEC Tournament Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

Missouri vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Missouri is 23-4 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Tigers are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 15th.

The Tigers score 11.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.9).

When Missouri allows fewer than 82.5 points, it is 18-5.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Missouri is averaging 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (73.3).

In 2022-23 the Tigers are conceding 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).

Beyond the arc, Missouri knocks down fewer triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Missouri Schedule