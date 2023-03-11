How to Watch Missouri vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (27-5, 16-2 SEC) will face off against the No. 4 seed Missouri Tigers (24-8, 11-7 SEC) in the SEC Tournament Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.
Missouri vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
- Missouri is 23-4 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 15th.
- The Tigers score 11.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.9).
- When Missouri allows fewer than 82.5 points, it is 18-5.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Missouri is averaging 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (73.3).
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are conceding 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).
- Beyond the arc, Missouri knocks down fewer triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ LSU
|W 81-76
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 82-77
|Mizzou Arena
|3/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/11/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Bridgestone Arena
