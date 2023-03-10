The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) play the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) as 4.5-point favorites in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:00 PM on ESPN. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The point total is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -4.5 130.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' 29 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 130.5 points 24 times.

Kansas' games this year have an average total of 143.7, 13.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jayhawks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has won 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Kansas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Kansas has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 24 82.8% 75.7 144.5 68.0 130.5 144.4 Iowa State 15 50% 68.8 144.5 62.5 130.5 133.2

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

Three of Jayhawks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Jayhawks have covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The Jayhawks average 75.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.5 the Cyclones give up.

When Kansas scores more than 62.5 points, it is 12-11 against the spread and 24-2 overall.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 13-16-0 4-11 14-15-0 Iowa State 16-14-0 5-2 10-20-0

Kansas vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits

Kansas Iowa State 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 3-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

