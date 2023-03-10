Jalen Wilson and Jaren Holmes are two players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) go head to head with the Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Kansas' Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Kansas beat West Virginia 78-61. With 22 points, Wilson was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 22 11 2 1 0 1 Gradey Dick 18 3 1 0 0 4 KJ Adams 13 3 2 0 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson posts 19.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 42% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin McCullar is putting up 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Gradey Dick puts up 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris leads his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also puts up 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

KJ Adams averages 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 62.8% from the floor.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)