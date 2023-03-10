The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) will take the court in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12), Friday at 7:00 PM live on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-4.5) 130.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-4.5) 130 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas (-5) 130.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kansas (-4.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • Kansas is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Jayhawks' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • Iowa State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.
  • In the Cyclones' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +800
  • Kansas is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1300 at the start to +800.
  • Kansas has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.