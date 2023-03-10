The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Kansas has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 76th.

The 75.7 points per game the Jayhawks average are 13.2 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.5).

Kansas has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kansas has performed better at home this year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.

In home games, the Jayhawks are surrendering 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than in road games (69).

Kansas is making 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and two% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

