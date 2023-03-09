Thursday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-10) and Bradley Braves (4-27) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 77-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on March 9.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Bears suffered an 86-67 loss to Northern Iowa.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Missouri State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 77, Bradley 55

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bears notched their best win of the season on January 28 by registering a 64-54 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Bears are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 46) on January 28

71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 26

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 12

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 15

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 151) on January 22

Missouri State Performance Insights