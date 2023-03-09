Kansas vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big 12 Tournament
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 Big 12) will play the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13, 7-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 3:00 PM.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Kansas vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-4.5)
|149.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Kansas (-4)
|148.5
|-189
|+160
Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Kansas has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Jayhawks' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- West Virginia has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Mountaineers games have hit the over 21 out of 32 times this season.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +800
- Bookmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Jayhawks' national championship odds up from +1300 at the start of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 76th-biggest change.
- With odds of +800, Kansas has been given an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship.
