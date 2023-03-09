The No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (7-22). The teams will square off Thursday at 8:30 PM live on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs' 59.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 64.0 the Jayhawks give up.

TCU has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Kansas has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.

The Jayhawks put up just 4.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (68.5).

When Kansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 18-4.

When TCU gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-11.

The Jayhawks shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.

The Horned Frogs make 32.6% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas Schedule