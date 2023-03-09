The No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (7-22). The teams will square off Thursday at 8:30 PM live on ESPN+.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kansas vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs' 59.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 64.0 the Jayhawks give up.
  • TCU has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • Kansas has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
  • The Jayhawks put up just 4.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (68.5).
  • When Kansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 18-4.
  • When TCU gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-11.
  • The Jayhawks shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.
  • The Horned Frogs make 32.6% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-57 Allen Fieldhouse
3/1/2023 Iowa State W 98-93 Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 @ TCU W 84-61 Schollmaier Arena
3/9/2023 TCU - Municipal Auditorium

