How to Watch the Kansas vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (7-22). The teams will square off Thursday at 8:30 PM live on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs' 59.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 64.0 the Jayhawks give up.
- TCU has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
- Kansas has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
- The Jayhawks put up just 4.9 more points per game (73.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (68.5).
- When Kansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 18-4.
- When TCU gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-11.
- The Jayhawks shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.
- The Horned Frogs make 32.6% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-57
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/1/2023
|Iowa State
|W 98-93
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|@ TCU
|W 84-61
|Schollmaier Arena
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.