Kansas vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) at Municipal Auditorium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Kansas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Jayhawks will look for another victory over the Horned Frogs after an 84-61 win on Saturday.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 76, TCU 57
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks registered their best win of the season on December 8, when they beat the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-50.
- The Jayhawks have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 41st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Jayhawks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 8
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on March 1
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on January 18
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game with a +274 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 64.0 per outing (170th in college basketball).
- Kansas is averaging 71.4 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.4).
- Offensively, the Jayhawks have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 76.4 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Kansas cedes 63.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 66.6 in road games.
- The Jayhawks have been putting up 72.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 73.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
