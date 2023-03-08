Luguentz Dort could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

In a 137-128 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) Dort posted 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets available for Dort, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.1 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.2 Assists 2.5 2.2 1.9 PRA 23.5 20.6 20.9 PR 21.5 18.4 19 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Suns

Dort is responsible for taking 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

The Suns give up 23.3 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 36 17 10 1 1 1 1

