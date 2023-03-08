Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 137-128 win over the Warriors (his last action) Giddey posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Giddey's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.3 16.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.3 Assists 7.5 6.2 7.8 PRA 34.5 30.3 31.3 PR 26.5 24.1 23.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Suns

Giddey has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 14.4% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Giddey is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Giddey's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Suns have given up 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

The Suns give up 23.3 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 24 7 4 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.