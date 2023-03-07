The Arizona Coyotes (21-32-10) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (27-30-5) at home on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-140) Coyotes (+120) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won nine of their 19 games when favored on the moneyline this season (47.4%).

St. Louis has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Blues have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis' 62 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 35 times.

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 188 (21st) Goals 168 (28th) 226 (28th) Goals Allowed 224 (26th) 37 (21st) Power Play Goals 35 (24th) 36 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (32nd)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, St. Louis went over four times.

The Blues' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Blues are ranked 21st in the league with 188 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

On defense, the Blues have allowed 226 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league play.

They're ranked 25th in the league with a -38 goal differential .

