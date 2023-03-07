Blues vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (21-32-10) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (27-30-5) at home on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-140)
|Coyotes (+120)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won nine of their 19 games when favored on the moneyline this season (47.4%).
- St. Louis has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The Blues have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis' 62 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 35 times.
Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|188 (21st)
|Goals
|168 (28th)
|226 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (26th)
|37 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (24th)
|36 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (32nd)
Blues Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis went over four times.
- The Blues' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Blues are ranked 21st in the league with 188 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- On defense, the Blues have allowed 226 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league play.
- They're ranked 25th in the league with a -38 goal differential .
