Sunday's game that pits the UMass Minutewomen (26-5) against the Saint Louis Billikens (16-17) at Chase Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of UMass, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Billikens enter this contest after a 59-56 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Saint Louis vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Saint Louis vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 63

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

On February 22, the Billikens picked up their best win of the season, a 77-75 victory over the UMass Minutewomen, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 15th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Minutewomen are 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 73) on March 4

75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 75) on December 3

59-44 over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 93) on March 3

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 95) on January 28

74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 165) on February 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Saint Louis Performance Insights