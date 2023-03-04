The No. 3 seed Saint Louis Billikens (15-17) square off in the A-10 Tournament against the No. 2 seed Rhode Island Rams (24-5) on Saturday at Chase Fieldhouse, beginning at 1:30 PM.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens' 69.3 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 56.9 the Rams give up.
  • Saint Louis has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • When it scores more than 56.9 points, Saint Louis is 14-12.
  • The Rams record only 0.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Billikens give up (69.6).
  • Rhode Island has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.
  • Rhode Island has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.
  • This year the Rams are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens concede.
  • The Billikens' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.3 higher than the Rams have conceded.

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 UMass W 77-75 Chaifetz Arena
2/25/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 73-55 Joseph J. Gentile Center
3/3/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 59-44 Chase Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Rhode Island - Chase Fieldhouse

