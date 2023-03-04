The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Missouri has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Rebels are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 343rd.

The Tigers record 80 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 68.9 the Rebels give up.

Missouri has a 20-0 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Missouri is averaging 10.4 more points per game (83.7) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).

The Tigers are giving up 74.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.6).

At home, Missouri is making 0.9 more threes per game (9.7) than in away games (8.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Missouri Schedule