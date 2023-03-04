Saturday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the Kansas Jayhawks (18-10) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-59 victory for heavily favored Kansas.

The Jayhawks' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 98-93 win over Iowa State.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 74, TCU 59

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' best win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 21). The Jayhawks secured the 77-50 win on the road on December 8.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on March 1

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on February 26

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on December 31

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 77) on January 18

Kansas Performance Insights