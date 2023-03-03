UMKC vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Denver Pioneers (12-17) and UMKC Kangaroos (7-22) squaring off at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 3.
The Kangaroos fell in their last matchup 74-73 against South Dakota on Saturday.
UMKC vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
UMKC vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: Denver 71, UMKC 64
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- On January 19, the Kangaroos captured their signature win of the season, a 78-67 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.
- UMKC has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 7
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 264) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 309) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 339) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos are being outscored by 9.6 points per game, with a -278 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (223rd in college basketball), and allow 72.7 per outing (338th in college basketball).
- UMKC has averaged 1.2 fewer points in Summit action (61.9) than overall (63.1).
- At home the Kangaroos are scoring 67.6 points per game, 8.7 more than they are averaging away (58.9).
- At home, UMKC gives up 71.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 74.2.
- The Kangaroos have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 60.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 63.1.
