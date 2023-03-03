Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Chase Fieldhouse has the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (20-9) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (14-17) at 7:30 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 70-64 victory for Saint Joseph's (PA), who is slightly favored by our model.
Last time out, the Billikens won on Saturday 73-55 over Loyola Chicago.
Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 70, Saint Louis 64
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on February 22, the Billikens beat the UMass Minutewomen, a top 50 team (No. 50) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-75.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on December 3
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 93) on January 28
- 74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 164) on February 19
- 76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 168) on February 11
- 82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 181) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens score 69.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allow 70.5 (317th in college basketball) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Saint Louis averages more points per game (71.1) than its overall average (69.6).
- Offensively, the Billikens have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 74.1 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis is allowing 66.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 73.6.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Billikens have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 74.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 69.6 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.