Thursday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (17-9) against the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-8) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of Drake, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a 77-66 win over Indiana State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Missouri State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 75, Missouri State 64

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

On January 26 versus the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bears notched their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory at home.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 53) on January 28

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 78) on February 12

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 140) on November 15

92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 158) on February 17

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 158) on January 22

Missouri State Performance Insights