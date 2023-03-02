The Missouri Tigers' (17-12) SEC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Missouri vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 65 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

When Missouri allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 17-5.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Missouri is 12-2.

The 72.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 11.4 more points than the Tigers allow (61.4).

Arkansas has an 18-8 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Arkansas' record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 65 points.

The Razorbacks are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).

The Tigers' 34 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Razorbacks have conceded.

Missouri Schedule