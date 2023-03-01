Currently, the Kansas Jayhawks (16-8) have the 28th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

Sunday's schedule features a home matchup for the Jayhawks against the Oklahoma Sooners. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM ET.

Jayhawks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Kansas Team Stats

The Jayhawks have an 11-2 record at home and a 4-6 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

In Big 12 games, Kansas is 6-7, compared to a 10-1 record outside of the conference.

Kansas is putting up 73.2 points per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 62.3 points per contest (125th-ranked).

Kansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-7 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 6-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

2-7 | 3-1 | 6-0 | 5-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Kansas is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Kansas has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Kansas has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

