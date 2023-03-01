Kansas vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) and the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Iowa State coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Jayhawks are coming off of a 66-57 win against Oklahoma State in their last game on Sunday.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 69, Kansas 68
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats on December 8, the Jayhawks notched their best win of the season, a 77-50 road victory.
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on December 31
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on February 26
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 29
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 80) on January 18
- 78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 81) on February 11
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per outing (140th in college basketball).
- Kansas' offense has been less productive in Big 12 contests this season, scoring 69.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.
- In home games, the Jayhawks are posting 6.9 more points per game (74.9) than they are in away games (68.0).
- When playing at home, Kansas is allowing 6.1 fewer points per game (61.0) than in road games (67.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Jayhawks have been racking up 67.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
