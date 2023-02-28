Thunder vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (35-25) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Paycom Center as only 3-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 119 - Kings 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (237)
- The Thunder's .617 ATS win percentage (37-22-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Kings' .550 mark (33-26-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Sacramento (17-13) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (56.7%) than Oklahoma City (24-9-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (70.6%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.3% of the time this season (32 out of 60). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (29 out of 60).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 25-12, while the Thunder are 19-23 as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Offensively, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.8 points per game). On defense, it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).
- With 24.7 assists per game, the Thunder are 18th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has taken 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.9% have been 2-pointers.
