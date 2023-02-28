The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (35-25) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Paycom Center as only 3-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Kings Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Thunder 119 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Kings

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 3)
  • Pick OU: Under (237)
  • The Thunder's .617 ATS win percentage (37-22-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Kings' .550 mark (33-26-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Sacramento (17-13) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (56.7%) than Oklahoma City (24-9-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (70.6%).
  • Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.3% of the time this season (32 out of 60). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (29 out of 60).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 25-12, while the Thunder are 19-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Offensively, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.8 points per game). On defense, it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).
  • With 24.7 assists per game, the Thunder are 18th in the league.
  • In 2022-23, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).
  • In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has taken 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.9% have been 2-pointers.

