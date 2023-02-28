The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 42% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have hit.

In games Kansas shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 147th.

The Jayhawks put up 7.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Red Raiders give up (68.7).

Kansas is 21-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Kansas is scoring 4.1 more points per game (79.6) than it is when playing on the road (75.5).

Defensively the Jayhawks have been better at home this year, ceding 68.2 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas has played better in home games this season, draining 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

