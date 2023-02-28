Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last action, a 124-115 loss to the Kings, Giddey totaled 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

We're going to break down Giddey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.2 16.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 6.6 Assists 7.5 5.8 6.2 PRA 33.5 29.7 29.2 PR 25.5 23.9 23 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Kings

Giddey has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 14.3% and 14.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Giddey is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Giddey's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.9.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Kings are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.0 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 32 18 7 5 1 0 1 1/20/2023 30 15 10 5 1 1 0

