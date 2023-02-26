Sunday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (16-10) and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-7) facing off at Allen Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Jayhawks enter this contest after a 63-45 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kansas 72, Oklahoma State 69

Kansas Schedule Analysis

  • The Jayhawks' signature win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). The Jayhawks secured the 77-50 win on the road on December 8.
  • The Jayhawks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
  • The Jayhawks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on December 31
  • 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29
  • 77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79) on January 4
  • 78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 79) on February 11
  • 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 81) on January 18

Kansas Performance Insights

  • The Jayhawks average 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per outing (146th in college basketball). They have a +237 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.
  • Kansas is posting 69.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (72.4).
  • In home games, the Jayhawks are scoring 7.6 more points per game (75.6) than they are on the road (68.0).
  • Kansas allows 61.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67.1 when playing on the road.
  • The Jayhawks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 68.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.8 points fewer than the 72.4 they've scored this season.

