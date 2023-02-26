Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (16-10) and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-7) facing off at Allen Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Jayhawks enter this contest after a 63-45 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 72, Oklahoma State 69
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks' signature win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). The Jayhawks secured the 77-50 win on the road on December 8.
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- The Jayhawks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on December 31
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29
- 77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79) on January 4
- 78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 79) on February 11
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 81) on January 18
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks average 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per outing (146th in college basketball). They have a +237 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.
- Kansas is posting 69.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (72.4).
- In home games, the Jayhawks are scoring 7.6 more points per game (75.6) than they are on the road (68.0).
- Kansas allows 61.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67.1 when playing on the road.
- The Jayhawks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 68.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.8 points fewer than the 72.4 they've scored this season.
