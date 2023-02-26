Sunday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (16-10) and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-7) facing off at Allen Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Jayhawks enter this contest after a 63-45 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 72, Oklahoma State 69

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' signature win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). The Jayhawks secured the 77-50 win on the road on December 8.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

The Jayhawks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on December 31

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29

77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79) on January 4

78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 79) on February 11

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 81) on January 18

Kansas Performance Insights