Saturday's contest that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (13-15) against the UMKC Kangaroos (7-21) at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Kangaroos lost their most recent matchup 86-52 against South Dakota State on Thursday.

UMKC vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMKC vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 72, UMKC 64

UMKC Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Kangaroos took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home on January 19 by a score of 78-67.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMKC is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

UMKC has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 7

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 270) on January 26

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 304) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 336) on November 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMKC Performance Insights