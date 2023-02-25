UMKC vs. South Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Saturday's contest that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (13-15) against the UMKC Kangaroos (7-21) at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Kangaroos lost their most recent matchup 86-52 against South Dakota State on Thursday.
UMKC vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
UMKC vs. South Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 72, UMKC 64
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Kangaroos took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home on January 19 by a score of 78-67.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMKC is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
- UMKC has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 7
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 270) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 304) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 336) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos average 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per contest (338th in college basketball). They have a -277 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.
- On offense, UMKC is scoring 61.2 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (62.8 points per game) is 1.6 PPG higher.
- The Kangaroos put up 67.2 points per game at home, compared to 58.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- Defensively, UMKC has played better at home this season, ceding 70.8 points per game, compared to 74.2 when playing on the road.
- The Kangaroos have been racking up 61.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 62.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
