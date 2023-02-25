Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14) matching up with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for Southeast Missouri State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Redhawks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 67-62 victory against Lindenwood (MO).
Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 68, SIU-Edwardsville 67
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Redhawks beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers 62-57 on February 16.
Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 201) on December 20
- 56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 19
- 63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 274) on February 18
- 90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 300) on February 9
- 77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 300) on January 26
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 61 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, while giving up 64.3 per contest, 178th in college basketball) and have a -92 scoring differential.
- Southeast Missouri State scores more in conference action (64.1 points per game) than overall (61).
- At home the Redhawks are putting up 63.2 points per game, 3.6 more than they are averaging on the road (59.6).
- At home, Southeast Missouri State gives up 57.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 71.8.
- The Redhawks are scoring 66.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 5.1 more than their average for the season (61).
