Saturday's game that pits the Saint Louis Billikens (13-17) against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Louis. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Billikens' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 77-75 victory over UMass.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 70, Loyola Chicago 61

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

When the Billikens defeated the UMass Minutewomen, the No. 50 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-75 on February 22, it was their season's signature victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

The Ramblers have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 3

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 98) on January 28

74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 19

76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 162) on February 11

77-58 over Air Force (No. 187) on November 27

Saint Louis Performance Insights