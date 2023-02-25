Missouri State vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Missouri State Lady Bears (18-8) against the Indiana State Sycamores (10-16) at JQH Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of Missouri State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Bears are coming off of a 63-51 win over Evansville in their most recent game on Thursday.
Missouri State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Missouri State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 73, Indiana State 58
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Bears registered their best win of the season on January 28, a 64-54 home victory.
- The Lady Bears have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on January 26
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 12
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145) on November 15
- 92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on February 17
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on January 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears average 68.0 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (181st in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.
- Missouri State is averaging 71.4 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.4 more points per game than its season average (68.0).
- On offense, the Lady Bears average 67.4 points per game in home games, compared to 69.6 points per game in away games.
- Missouri State gives up 61.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Bears have been putting up 70.8 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 68.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.