Saturday's contest that pits the Missouri State Lady Bears (18-8) against the Indiana State Sycamores (10-16) at JQH Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of Missouri State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a 63-51 win over Evansville in their most recent game on Thursday.

Missouri State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Missouri State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 73, Indiana State 58

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Bears registered their best win of the season on January 28, a 64-54 home victory.

The Lady Bears have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on January 26

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 12

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145) on November 15

92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on February 17

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on January 22

Missouri State Performance Insights