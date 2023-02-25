Kansas vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-9.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-9.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Kansas (-9.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 27 games have gone over the point total.
- West Virginia has put together a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 28 times this season.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +950
- Sportsbooks rate Kansas higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).
- The Jayhawks have had the 78th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +950.
- Kansas has a 9.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
