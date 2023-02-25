The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 190th.

The Jayhawks average 76.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.6 the Mountaineers allow.

Kansas has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Kansas is putting up 4.4 more points per game (79.9) than it is in road games (75.5).

Defensively the Jayhawks have been better in home games this year, allowing 67.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas has been equally balanced when playing at home and in away games this year, averaging 7.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it has put up a 36.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.6% clip on the road.

Kansas Schedule