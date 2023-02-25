How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 190th.
- The Jayhawks average 76.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.6 the Mountaineers allow.
- Kansas has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Kansas is putting up 4.4 more points per game (79.9) than it is in road games (75.5).
- Defensively the Jayhawks have been better in home games this year, allowing 67.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas has been equally balanced when playing at home and in away games this year, averaging 7.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it has put up a 36.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.6% clip on the road.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 87-76
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/18/2023
|Baylor
|W 87-71
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/20/2023
|@ TCU
|W 63-58
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/25/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/28/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.