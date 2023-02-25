A pair of struggling squads meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9) go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues (26-28-4) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS. Both teams have lost four in a row.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-155) Blues (+135) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 15 (40.5%).

St. Louis has a record of 10-15, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 33 of 58 games this season.

Blues vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 181 (16th) Goals 175 (21st) 184 (19th) Goals Allowed 211 (28th) 43 (10th) Power Play Goals 35 (20th) 37 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (13th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Three of St. Louis' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.1 goals.

The Blues have scored 175 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 21st in the league.

The Blues have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 211 total, which ranks 28th among NHL teams.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -36.

