The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-28-4) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the action on ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS as the Penguins try to knock off the Blues.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/3/2022 Penguins Blues 6-2 PIT

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues allow 3.6 goals per game (211 in total), 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have 175 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blues are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 55 25 29 54 37 39 45.5%
Robert Thomas 55 13 35 48 32 50 53.9%
Pavel Buchnevich 43 16 28 44 14 23 20.6%
Brayden Schenn 58 16 27 43 38 24 48.8%
Ivan Barbashev 58 10 19 29 28 34 39.2%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have given up 184 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Penguins' 181 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 57 25 44 69 44 43 52.4%
Evgeni Malkin 57 21 37 58 79 60 50.9%
Jake Guentzel 53 24 27 51 32 25 58.3%
Rickard Rakell 57 21 19 40 28 15 52.9%
Bryan Rust 57 13 21 34 34 19 50%

