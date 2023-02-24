How to Watch the Thunder vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) play the Phoenix Suns (32-28) at Footprint Center on February 24, 2023.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.7%).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.
- The Thunder put up an average of 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 111.3 points, Oklahoma City is 25-14.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Thunder are better offensively, scoring 120.3 points per game, compared to 115.5 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 114.6 points per game at home, and 118 away.
- At home, Oklahoma City gives up 114.6 points per game. Away, it allows 118.
- The Thunder average 1.5 more assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (23.9).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|Out
|Leg
