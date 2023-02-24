The Phoenix Suns (32-28) go head to head with the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK

ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while allowing 111.3 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Thunder put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 116.3 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 227.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 32 times in 60 games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma City has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 22 times.

Thunder and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +70000 +35000 - Suns +425 +235 -2000

