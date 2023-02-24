Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Giddey tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-119 loss versus the Jazz.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Giddey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.3 17.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 6.9 Assists 6.5 5.8 6.1 PRA 32.5 29.9 30.5 PR 25.5 24.1 24.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Suns

Giddey is responsible for taking 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 111.3 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns have given up 23.6 per game, fifth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2022 37 15 9 6 0 0 2 12/23/2021 31 17 6 2 1 0 1

