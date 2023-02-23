UMKC vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-5) taking on the UMKC Kangaroos (7-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-54 win for heavily favored South Dakota State.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Kangaroos suffered a 61-39 loss to North Dakota.
UMKC vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UMKC vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 83, UMKC 54
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- The Kangaroos beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 78-67 win on January 19. It was their best victory of the season.
- UMKC has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on January 7
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 272) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 301) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 338) on November 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos have a -243 scoring differential, falling short by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 221st in college basketball and are allowing 72.1 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball.
- In conference action, UMKC scores fewer points per game (61.8) than its overall average (63.1).
- The Kangaroos average 68.4 points per game in home games, compared to 58.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, UMKC has played better at home this season, surrendering 69.6 points per game, compared to 74.2 away from home.
- The Kangaroos' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 62.7 points a contest compared to the 63.1 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.