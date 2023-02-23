Thursday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (20-7) and the Missouri Tigers (17-10) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-58 and heavily favors Ole Miss to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Tigers are coming off of a 61-35 victory over Texas A&M in their last outing on Monday.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Missouri 58

Missouri Schedule Analysis

When the Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 29 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-65 on January 5, it was their season's best victory.

The Tigers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Missouri has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on February 16

71-66 over UMass (No. 47) on December 3

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 77) on December 11

69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 21

62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on January 1

Missouri Performance Insights