Saint Louis vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (23-4) and Saint Louis Billikens (12-17) matching up at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 75-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Billikens are coming off of a 74-63 win against La Salle in their last outing on Sunday.
Saint Louis vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
Saint Louis vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 64
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- The Billikens beat the Illinois State Redbirds (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 75-65 win on December 3 -- their best win of the season.
- Saint Louis has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
- The Billikens have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 99) on January 28
- 74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 149) on February 19
- 76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 157) on February 11
- 77-58 over Air Force (No. 188) on November 27
- 68-56 at home over George Mason (No. 195) on February 1
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens have a -46 scoring differential, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball and are allowing 70.8 per contest to rank 321st in college basketball.
- Offensively, Saint Louis is scoring 70.5 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (69.2 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- The Billikens are averaging 73.8 points per game this year at home, which is 8.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (65.0).
- Defensively, Saint Louis has been better at home this season, surrendering 65.4 points per game, compared to 75.1 on the road.
- On offense, the Billikens have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 74.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
