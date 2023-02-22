Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-9) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (15-12) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 22.

The Jayhawks fell in their most recent matchup 86-80 against Oklahoma on Sunday.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Kansas State 67

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks beat the No. 18-ranked Arizona Wildcats, 77-50, on December 8, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 32) on December 31

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 29

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 78) on January 18

77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 80) on January 4

78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 80) on February 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas Performance Insights